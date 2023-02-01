Positively Georgia
Henry County police looking for persons of interest in robbery

By Alexandra Parker
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 8:55 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Henry County police are looking for persons of interest in a robbery.

Two people entered the CVS at 80 Fairview Road in Ellenwood around 5:30 p.m. Jan. 8. The men then took the store’s cash register before fleeing into an SUV.

Anyone with information should contact Detective M. Sego at 770-288-8263 or the Henry County Non-Emergency Dispatch at 770-957-9121.

