Henry County police looking for persons of interest in robbery

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Henry County police are looking for persons of interest in a robbery.

Two people entered the CVS at 80 Fairview Road in Ellenwood around 5:30 p.m. Jan. 8. The men then took the store’s cash register before fleeing into an SUV.

Anyone with information should contact Detective M. Sego at 770-288-8263 or the Henry County Non-Emergency Dispatch at 770-957-9121.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.