Historic Oakland Cemetery fundraises to pay thousands in winter freeze damage

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Preserving the past after a piece of Atlanta history is hit by mother nature. The iconic Oakland Cemetery was damaged by the winter freeze in December.

The foundation is now trying to raise $75,000 for restoration and repairs.

Oakland Cemetery is the oldest public park in Atlanta. It sits on 48 acres of land, where more than 70 thousand people are buried; people whose lives contain treasure troves of stories. The stories at Oakland aren’t just among the families but in all the details around them.

“Oakland’s gardens are incredibly symbolic. Both of the families who are buried here and what they wanted to have gardened on their family lot but also Oakland’s landscape represents southern horticulture over the centuries,” said Executive Director Richard Harker with the Historic Oakland Foundation.

Right now, they are facing what they’re thinking will be a $75,000 restoration to replace damage left behind by the freeze.

“Certainly by the spring, we will have an understanding of how bad it really is. What we know now is Oakland’s Tea Olives have defoliated and they are probably not going to recover, all of Oakland’s rosemary is just ruined,” said Harker.

The winter freeze took out some plants that have been thriving at the cemetery for decades. 90% of the rosemary covering property is dead.

”Rosemary is for remembrance,” said Harker.

Individual families decide what kind of plants they want growing on their plots, so replacing the plants that were killed in the freeze cannot be done randomly.

“Everything we do with horticulture here at Oakland is through a historical lens. We are looking at what plants were in bloom at the time the families were buried here...we are sourcing our plants appropriately...it is expensive work,” said Harker.

The greenhouse is in rough shape as well. A pipe busted during the storm and power went out, so the cemetery lost $50,000 worth of plants.

“The Greenhouse alone is at least $25,000 worth of damage. These old, historic systems need an upgrade,” said Harker speaking about the greenhouse pipes and electric system.

Here at Oakland, preserving history doesn’t happen on its own; these stories are told by family members, kept alive by cemetery crews, and pushed forward by the community.

And all of the details, matter.

Everything here at Oakland, has a story.

