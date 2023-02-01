Housing development group flips older homes to help affordable housing in Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A housing development group is working on increasing the supply of affordable homes in Atlanta by buying and updating older homes.

Center Creek Capital Group has been buying up older, run-down homes and renovating them to give more options for people looking to buy or rent. While their homes have newer features, they are costing less than new homes on the market. Their goal is for 75% of their rentals to be affordable for people earning 80% of the area’s median income or lower. Right now, 90% of their rentals are meeting that criteria.

Right now, the median price for a new home in Georgia is over $300,000, those prices rising 40% in the last four years.

“Interest rates are going to continue up for a while. Mortgage rates have ticked down recently, so that’s good for affordability. But houses were already not especially affordable before all of this happened, so now it’s even harder for people to buy a home,” said Dan Magder with Center Creek Capital Group.

Center Creek Capital Group also held a panel with bankers, investors, and realtors about other ways to have more affordable housing options in Atlanta.

