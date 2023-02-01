INTERVIEW: Black Millionaires Conference to be held Feb. 4

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Black History Month is a special time for the African-American community.

On Feb. 4, the “Black Millionaires Conference” will be held at the Riverside EpiCenter in Austell.

The free conference will highlight financial topics, including entrepreneurship, investing in Commercial Real Estate, private equity, building a family business, trademarking your brand, and digital marketing.

Black Millionaires Conference CEO James Hill started his career as a mortgage loan originator and now is a champion for literacy, entrepreneurship, and corporate leadership.

Hill said people who attend his conference will learn the secrets to building wealth from verified and qualified black millionaires from across Georgia.

