INTERVIEW: ‘Trace Your Roots’ during Black History Month

The event will take place on Feb. 8 and 25.
Gwinnett County Public Library is offering its popular “Trace Your Roots” program to celebrate Black History Month.
By Jamarlo Phillips
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 10:53 AM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Gwinnett County Public Library is offering its popular “Trace Your Roots” program to celebrate Black History Month.

People who attend will learn how to start their African American genealogy research and learn how to navigate challenges like incomplete or non-existent records.

The presentation starts by going over basic genealogy research through Ancestry (census records, vital records, military records, and family trees).

The event will take place on Feb. 8 and 25.

