National Signing Day 2023: Football recruits, signees across Georgia

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - College football signing day is February 1.

Athletes will have the chance to sign their letters of intent through April 1 for D1 football and August 1 for D2 football.

For a look at the top commitments set to take place Wednesday click here.

Here’s what you need to know:

The first signing day was held in December.

Alabama ranks No. 1 class in 2023, for the third consecutive year.

According to dawgnation.com, Georgia has the No. 2 ranked signing class for the 2023 recruiting cycle.

Among the top targets to watch include Duce Robinson, Walker Lyons, Jamal Meriweather and Ellis Robinson.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.