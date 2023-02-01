National Signing Day 2023: Football recruits, signees across Georgia
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - College football signing day is February 1.
Athletes will have the chance to sign their letters of intent through April 1 for D1 football and August 1 for D2 football.
Here’s what you need to know:
The first signing day was held in December.
Alabama ranks No. 1 class in 2023, for the third consecutive year.
According to dawgnation.com, Georgia has the No. 2 ranked signing class for the 2023 recruiting cycle.
Among the top targets to watch include Duce Robinson, Walker Lyons, Jamal Meriweather and Ellis Robinson.
