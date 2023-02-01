Nibbles of metro Atlanta restaurant news | February 2023

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - You could probably live in Atlanta for 20 years and never eat at all the great restaurants in the metro area. Here’s the latest roundup of restaurant news, including new restaurants, new offerings at local favorites and more.

A new neighborhood restaurant, Humble Pie, is now serving lunch. Humble Pie, created by James Beard semifinalists Ron Hsu and Aaron Phillips, is located at The Interlock on Howell Mill Road. The lunch menu features shareables, wood-fired pizzas and entrees from 11 a.m.-2:30 p.m. every day except Tuesdays.

ENZO Steakhouse & Bar in Fayetteville is serving lunch every Tuesday through Friday. Lunch offerings include charcuterie, hearty handhelds, fresh salads and bowls, pasta, steaks, chops, dessert and more.

Saints + Council at Colony Square in Midtown Atlanta is also now serving lunch. Menu highlights include smoked trout toast, Brasstown beef meatballs, tomato bisque, BLAT salad, BBQ + egg sandwich, Saints burger, crispy chicken sandwich, Georgia risotto, North Georgia trout, steak frites and banana bread pudding.

P.F. Chang’s has opened a new bistro location at Perimeter mall. It’s their 5th bistro location in metro Atlanta. The new location will serve favorites such as the spicy chicken, sesame chicken, Mongolian beef and more.

Bask Steakhouse is opening on Feb. 2 on Holcomb Bridge Road in Roswell. The “upscale steakhouse” features prime cuts of meat and classic side dishes. Other menu highlights include crab cakes, broiled oysters, lobster tail, pork belly, elk carpaccio, pan-roasted Southern chicken, lamb, grouper and tuna steaks.

The Alici Oyster Bar is now open in the Midtown Promenade on Monroe Drive NE. The restaurant features oysters, seafood and house-made pastas and risottos inspired by the Amalfi Coast.

Jim ‘N Nick’s Community Bar-B-Q is now open in Milton. The new Milton location offers quick-casual dining and it’s the 12th location in Georgia. Menu highlights include smoked wings, pulled pork, smoked turkey breast, beef brisket, bbq chicken, catfish, loaded mac & cheese and more.

The Salt Factory Pub is now open at Madison Yards in Atlanta. The 6,500-square-foot chef-driven pub features classic comfort food and spirits inspired by the English countryside. Menu items include Louisiana eggrolls, salmon tostadas, sticky wings, Moroccan-style meatballs, Hong Kong-style salmon, broiled oysters, London broil, pan-seared trout, gastropub burgers, pizzas and more.

Whoopsie’s, created by Tim Faulkner and Hudson Rouse, is now open on Moreland Avenue. The cocktail bar will also offer a rotating selection of snacks such as deviled eggs, pimento cheese, pickles and Spanish olives.

Big Dave’s Cheesesteaks is planning to open a new location this summer in Lawrenceville. This will be the 4th location in Georgia and it will be located at 875 Lawrenceville-Suwannee Road. Menu highlights include beef, salmon and chicken cheesesteaks, Philly fries, egg rolls and big salads.

Atrium at Ponce City Market has introduced a new menu. Led by Executive Chef Mario Brinson, the seasonally driven menu features modern and refreshing takes on classic American fare. Menu highlights include shrimp & grits made with Carolina grits, turnip greens and smoked trout roe; pistachio Mortadella flatbread; and roasted beet salad.

Taziki’s Mediterranean Cafe, which has several locations in metro Atlanta, has added a new line of Spicy Harissa items to its menu. Taziki’s harissa sauce is made with red peppers and chiles blended with a variety of herbs, spices and olive oil. Their new items include Spicy Harissa Hummus and Spicy Harissa Chicken.

Zaxby’s, which has multiple locations in metro Atlanta, has brought back its popular Asian Zensation Zalad for a limited time only. And, for the first time ever, they are offering two egg rolls as a stand-alone side.

Newk’s Eatery has kicked off 2023 with several new menu items. They include Hot Honey Chicken Sandwich, Hot Honey Italian Pizza, Spicy Jalapeno Ranch Salad, and Spicy BBQ Chicken Ranch Salad. There are multiple locations around metro Atlanta.

Graze Craze, a new concept in charcuterie boards and boxes for healthy lunches, office catering and special events, is now open in Sandy Springs in the Hammond Springs shopping center. The unique menu features several grazing options fit for any occasion and lifestyle whether it’s a formal affair for veggie lovers or a casual get-together complete with meat and cheese for the low-carb crew. Open for pick-ups and delivery 7 days a week.

Live! at The Battery will be celebrating Mardi Gras on Feb. 18. There will be a VIP low country boil, Cajun dishes, Hurricane cocktails, live music and more. Tickets on sale now.

Saint Germain French Cafe & Bakery (multiple locations) is celebrating the tradition of Three Kings Day with Galette de Rois and Three Kings Cakes through Mardi Gras on Feb. 21. Orders must be placed 72 hours in advance of the desired pick-up date.

