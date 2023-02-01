Positively Georgia
St Jude Dream Home
Submit Your Photos
Surprise Squad

Peachtree City Police Officials: Blood drive helped save 66 lives

Photo of man donating blood
Photo of man donating blood(Peachtree City Police Department)
By Miles Montgomery
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 11:21 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PEACHTREE CITY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Peachtree City officials say 66 lives were saved thanks to the Peachtree City Police Department’s LifeSouth Blood Drive.

Officials say 21 whole blood donations were received, 21 donors returned, and four new donors attended the blood drive.

Photo of Assistant Fire Chief Will Harbin
Photo of Assistant Fire Chief Will Harbin(Peachtree City Police Department)
Photo of two people at blood drive
Photo of two people at blood drive(Peachtree City Police Department)

The next blood drive is scheduled for May 5.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Clayton County Sheriff's forum
Clayton County constituents hear from candidates running for sheriff
Clayton County constituents hear from candidates running for sheriff
Historic Oakland Cemetery fundraises to pay thousands in winter freeze damage
Protestors call for Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens to resign