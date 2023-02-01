Peachtree City Police Officials: Blood drive helped save 66 lives

PEACHTREE CITY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Peachtree City officials say 66 lives were saved thanks to the Peachtree City Police Department’s LifeSouth Blood Drive.

Officials say 21 whole blood donations were received, 21 donors returned, and four new donors attended the blood drive.

Photo of Assistant Fire Chief Will Harbin (Peachtree City Police Department)

Photo of two people at blood drive (Peachtree City Police Department)

The next blood drive is scheduled for May 5.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.