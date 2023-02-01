Positively Georgia
Person killed in hit-and-run in Newton County

By Alexandra Parker
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 8:42 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A person is dead after being hit by a car on Highway 36 in Covington.

The incident occurred just before midnight last night. The person was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police believe the car responsible is a Ford and has damage on the passenger side.

Anyone with information should contact Sgt. Jack Redlinger at 678-283-4010. There is a $2,000 reward for information.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

