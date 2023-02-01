Black History Month
Police investigate fatal shooting in Fulton County

El hombre fue encontrado sin vida a las puertas de su residencia en Norcross y las autoridades...
El hombre fue encontrado sin vida a las puertas de su residencia en Norcross y las autoridades piden ayuda para identificar a algún sospechoso.
By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 2:30 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An investigation is underway after a fatal shooting in Fulton County on Wednesday morning.

According to officials, officers responded to a person shot at around 10:25 a.m. on 2280 Campbellton Road. Upon arrival, officers located one person with a gunshot wound.

The victim was taken to the hospital where he later died from his injuries. The identity of the victim has not been released by officials.

There is no official word on what led up to this shooting.

This is an active investigation. Stay with Atlanta News First for updates as they come into the newsroom.

