Reactions pour in after Tom Brady retires as the best NFL player of all time

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - On the eight-year anniversary of leading a 10-point comeback win in Super Bowl 49 against the Seattle Seahawks, quarterback Tom Brady officially retired from the NFL as the greatest quarterback and great player of all time.

In a lengthy and emotional Instagram post, Brady thanked everyone.

“Good morning guys, I’ll get to the point right away. I’m retiring... for good,” he said in the 53-second video, which appeared to be recorded on a beach. “I know the process was a pretty big deal last time, so when I woke up this morning, I figured I’d just press record and let you guys know first, so I won’t be long winded.”

“I think you only get one emotional retirement essay, and I used mine up last year,” he said, referencing his short-lived retirement in 2022. “So, I really thank you guys so much to every single one of you for supporting me -- my family, my friends, my teammates, my competitors, I could go on forever -- there’s too many,” he said, choking back tears. “Thank you guys for allowing me to live my absolute dream. I wouldn’t change a thing. I love you all.”

Brady originally retired a year ago today, but he un-retired one month later after he still had the competitive desire to play again.

Brady, 45, played for 20 seasons in New England where he led the Patriots to six Super Bowl championships including Super Bowl 51 against the Atlanta Falcons and Super Bowl 53 against the Los Angeles Rams that was played at Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta. He left New England in 2020 and joined the NFC South with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Brady finishes his illustrious career with seven Super Bowl championships, five Super Bowl MVPs, 3 NFL MVPs, and numerous accolades that will be challenging to ever surpass. He remains the NFL’s leader all-time in career passing yards in the regular season (89,214) and touchdown passes (649). He played in 10 total Super Bowls in his career and 383 total games including the playoffs.

Brady was selected with the 199th pick in the 2000 NFL Draft by the Patriots after every other NFL team passed up on him. He made them regret that decision throughout his entire career.

In a shocking and disappointing final season, the Buccaneers spiraled out of control, losing at one point four straight games. to finish with an embarrassing 8-9 record, the first time he finished with a losing record in his career. The Falcons beat the Buccaneers 30-17 in the regular season finale, however, Brady only played a portion of the first half before resting for the playoffs.

Despite arguably the worst season of his career, he finished third in the NFL with 4,694 yards and 25 touchdowns.

Reactions from across the sports world including the NFL, New England Patriots, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and his former teammates, rivals and others have poured in after Brady made the announcement.

Quite the ride indeed.



Thank you again, @TomBrady. https://t.co/F47CHUQT7p — New England Patriots (@Patriots) February 1, 2023

You only get one super emotional reaction to the goat retiring, and I used mine up. So I’ll just say this. Learning from you as a player, teammate, leader, son, brother, and father has been the experience of a lifetime. Love you buddy. ❤️🐐



PS. Pickleball partners? pic.twitter.com/otauEND3Fd — Julian Edelman (@Edelman11) February 1, 2023

Congrats Tom. 👑

Salute to the Greatest. 🐐 #12 https://t.co/3l1ZxzdIoQ — Russell Wilson (@DangeRussWilson) February 1, 2023

This is how long Tom Brady played in the NFL 😳 pic.twitter.com/MRmjHo9ApU — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) February 1, 2023

A Heartfelt Retirement Announcement from Tom Brady pic.twitter.com/WtzdhAusvn — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) February 1, 2023

And here’s Bucs general manager Jason Licht on Tom Brady and the legacy he leaves behind in Tampa: pic.twitter.com/65bRQVZ9At — Greg Auman (@gregauman) February 1, 2023

Thanks for pushing me everyday this season mentally and physically to get back on the field. I'm glad I was able to take the field with you one last time! Enjoy retirement, don't dog me too much in the booth. Love ya man! @TomBrady pic.twitter.com/Q3G5eoTJgc — Ryan Jensen (@sinjen66) February 1, 2023

Love you Thomas ❤️ https://t.co/CxvmNMPs6B — 7⃣ Leonard Fournette (@_fournette) February 1, 2023

Should this morning’s retirement announcement truly be the end of @TomBrady’s illustrious career, 2028 is a year worth noting. pic.twitter.com/w6xIaYKDe2 — Pro Football Hall of Fame (@ProFootballHOF) February 1, 2023

.@TomBrady walking off the field for the final time. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/gv5PmG7Qsm — NFL (@NFL) February 1, 2023

Congratulations again Tom on a amazing career! You have been a great ambassador for the game of football, and the greatest champion it has seen. All the best in the next life challenges you decide to pursue!



Your gold jacket is waiting for you. 🤝🏾 — Warren Moon (@WMoon1) February 1, 2023

Congrats @TomBrady on an unbelievable career. It was fun to watch! https://t.co/zkobgugR52 — Derek Jeter (@derekjeter) February 1, 2023

Love ya bro❤️ it was a pleasure! https://t.co/MilAiUjy2r — James White (@SweetFeet_White) February 1, 2023

I would post a tribute to Tom but did one last year. No more. Congrats on a great career, buddy! https://t.co/ERf2w9MrRA — Matt Cassel (@M_Cassel16) February 1, 2023

The greatest 🐐. Congrats on an amazing career. https://t.co/vQEnuyVn4F — Carli Lloyd (@CarliLloyd) February 1, 2023

No finer Irish American football legend! I know the next chapter will continue your winning streak-Sláinte! @TomBrady — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) February 1, 2023

The Greatest To Ever Do It🐐🐐🐐 pic.twitter.com/1IhyhR93C7 — 🦅MaddMaxx🦅 (@CrosbyMaxx) February 1, 2023

Good thing we always seem to have this photo available — please don’t make us use it again. 😂



In all seriousness, congrats to an incredible competitor on an unbelievable career. https://t.co/Rd1JXIP2Tx pic.twitter.com/cmuk0zzvhT — Denver Broncos (@Broncos) February 1, 2023

I recognize those retirement emotions anywhere! Hell of a run @TomBrady Welcome✊🏾 — Charles Woodson (@CharlesWoodson) February 1, 2023

Greatest of All Time.



No question, no debate.



It’s been an honor and a privilege.



🐐



PS - The newly retired group meets on the golf course every morning at 10am. Drinks are on the new guy, so bring your wallet. https://t.co/rjPx7bQa6u — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) February 1, 2023

