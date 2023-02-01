Stone Mountain man arrested, charged with murder

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A Stone Mountain man has been arrested and charged with murder over the killing of another man Jan. 1.

21-year-old Malachi Coleman was arrested Jan. 31 and charged with malice murder and aggravated assault-weapon. He allegedly killed 19-year-old Jayce Pirtle at a home on Arbor Ridge Drive in Stone Mountain Jan. 1.

No cause has been determined for the shooting. Coleman is being held at the DeKalb County Jail without bond.

