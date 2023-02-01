Where to watch Super Bowl 2023 at Atlanta bars and restaurants

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta bars and restaurants are preparing ahead of Super Bowl 2023 by offering football fans a list of food and drink specials.

The Super Bowl takes place on Feb. 12, at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, AZ.

Check out this list of some of the best 2023 Super Bowl 57 watch parties across metro Atlanta.

Hobnob Neighborhood Tavern Super Bowl Watch Party

HOBNOB provides a warm and inviting atmosphere for lunch, dinner, and weekend brunch, while also pouring one of the most comprehensive bourbon lists in the city.

Ace Atlanta Super Bowl Watch Party

The venue will show the game on six screens with a list of drink, food, and hookah specials.

Super Bowl Watch Party at Cafe Circa

Valentine’s Soulful Sunday: The Super Bowl Edition

“We know It’s Super Bowl Sunday, so the game will be projected, and broadcast via complimentary silent party headphones.”

P﻿unch Bowl Social | Scratch Kitchen. Craft Cocktails. Social Gaming.

E﻿vent Start | 4 PM

Super Bowl Showing | 4:30 PM

D﻿J After-party | Starts at game-end

Super Bowl Watch Party at The Interlock

“We’ll have an oversized inflatable TV screen to watch the game, cornhole, fire pits, and much more. Food and drinks will be available to purchase from The Interlock tenants, and don’t forget to bring your own chair.”

Date Night: The Couple’s Super Bowl Party

The watch party will include the following: Bowling, Pool Tables, Card Games, Couples Games, Buffet, 360 Photos Booth: Music By DJ Ron Allen.

Ultimate Super Bowl Party

Al-Karim Temple #242 will be having the Ultimate Super Bowl extravaganza on Super Bowl Sunday at 2526 Delowe Dr, East Point, Ga 30344.

Dawn Event Center 2023 Super Bowl Party

Free Food, Drink Specials, Hookahs on Deck, Free Parking, DJ Versatili-T, Large Screens, Sections Available / Bottle Service

Super Bowl Viewing Party in Riverdale

Join us for a fun-filled Super Bowl Party! The game will be played on two screens.

