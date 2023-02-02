Black History Month
22K gallons of sewage spill into Sullivan Creek, ATL officials say

A manhole
By Talgat Almanov
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 5:50 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Approximately 22,000 gallons of sanitary sewage spilled into Sullivan Creek on Monday, according to Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.

The spill took place at a sanitary manhole on a temporary bypass line that is located east of the Riverdale Road and West Fayetteville Road intersection.

Although the cause of the spill is still under investigation, it appears the discharged pipe shifted causing the incident, the airport officials said

