Artwork displayed on Atlanta skyscraper recognizes Black influential leaders

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A metro Atlanta artist got an opportunity of a lifetime during Black History Month.

C. Flux Sing and his love for art began more than 40 years ago. He can tell a story with the stroke of a brush, but one of his more memorable pieces is larger than life and not on your typical canvas.

“A good opportunity like that is to really like have a message that is going to do good in the community as well as me being the person to do it was a beautiful feeling. I was excited, I was like yes, I got another one,” Sing said.

Sing’s artwork is on display high atop Georgia’s Own Credit Union building in downtown Atlanta.

The original artwork is over 450 feet in the air and as wide as two basketball courts. It features the faces of black children and notable civil rights leaders Madam C.J. Walker and Atlanta native John Wesley Dobbs.

“When it came to Black History Month it was a no-brainer for us to reach out to him and just pick his brain about an image that would really capture why we celebrate Black History Month,” Marin Kraushaar with Georgia’s Own Credit Union said.

The project took sing nearly two weeks to complete. He named it ‘Handle with Care,’ highlighting some important figures in Atlanta’s history to celebrate what they contributed to our city and the world.

“We’re talking about the value, knowledge, and understanding of our ancestors and those that came before us. That’s valuable and we take that valuable energy, and you give it to the new children,” Sing said.

“We think art is a great way to open up really important conversations. To have this mural up on top of our building we think is a great way to start those conversations and to connect with and uplift the community,” Kraushaar said.

“To be able to say something when everyone is paying attention to it is a great opportunity and that’s what I wanted to do,” Sing said.

As for C. Flux Sing, this is not his first rodeo. He was commissioned by Georgia’s Own Credit Union in the past to create artwork for their digital billboard for John Lewis and Andrew Young.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.