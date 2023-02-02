‘Barbershop Talk’ forum hosts candid conversation about youth violence

RIVERDALE, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Nearly 100 teen boys, including Riverdale High School senior Jaylen Watson, participated in a ‘Barbershop Talk’ forum Thursday morning, a safe space for students to hear from adults and adults to hear from students. Students used the open dialog to ask questions and make suggestions.

“I think if we had more programs that we’re actually interested in it be better for everybody,” said Jaylen Watson.

Jaylen says he is still figuring out what he wants to do after high school. He’s creative and likes woodworking, but he also sees people making money on TikTok and other social media.

“I see people our age doing right now is streaming on Twitch. Because you can literally play games and make money from it,” said Watson.

Former NBA player and 2001 Riverdale alum Josh Powell emphasized the importance of mental well-being. He told students the path to success isn’t just about making money or being famous. It’s about being honest with themselves and others.

“I’m still going through things every day and I’m not ashamed of it,” said Josh Powell. “I try to use my platform. I try to use every chance today came to talk about and speak on those things because it’s important.”

To combat a spike in youth gun violence, the Fulton County Board of Commissioners approved a new 8 p.m. curfew for teens 16 and under. The City of Atlanta is considering a similar measure. Clayton County District Attorney Tasha Mosley says adults need to meet young people where they are and hopes forums like this one bridge that gap.

“Most prosecutors and law enforcement officers, we hate when school ends,” said Tasha Mosley, Clayton County District Attorney. “Us adults need to step up and stop complaining and talking about the kids. You know, action. We have talked enough. Now it’s time for action and put the money where our mouth is.”

Thursday’s forum is one of many taking place in metro Atlanta. Currently, stakeholders are planning to keep teens occupied and safe when school lets out for the summer.

