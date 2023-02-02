Black History Month
Calhoun officers fatally shoot armed man who broke into store, police chief says

File - police lights(Atlanta News First)
By Jennifer Lifsey
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 9:40 AM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
CALHOUN, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is looking into a fatal shooting involving officers in Calhoun.

According to Calhoun Police Chief Tony Pyle, an officer was driving past Battlefield Building Supply on Highway 41 North early Thursday morning when he noticed the front glass had been busted out. The officer called for backup and then entered the building where he located a man inside the store holding a gun.

Pyle says backup officers arrived and tried to talk the man into surrendering, but he pointed a rifle at the officers, who fired their guns in response.

The man has since died.

The GBI is investigating.

