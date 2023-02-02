Black History Month
Driver caught on video speeding off after hitting Gwinnett County cyclist

By Jasmina Alston
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 10:47 PM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A terrifying incident was caught on camera when a car hit a Gwinnett County cyclist and kept driving.

It happened near North Price Road and Woodward Mill Road in Suwanee on Saturday.

Ben Milcarek, who was wearing a camera, was riding with the North Georgia Cycling Association, when his teammate, Michael, was hit.

“We were just really shocked, we haven’t seen someone do something this malicious,” he said. “It appears this person turned directly into us almost intentionally.”

According to Milcarek, drivers are mostly respectful, but this incident was scary and dangerous.

“Come forward, take responsibility, talk to the police,” Milcarek said. “My main message is to be more courteous, I know sometimes we can slow traffic a little bit, but we really try to be courteous.”

Officials are proposing new safety countermeasures for pedestrians and bicyclists which will include bike lanes, crosswalk lighting, roadway reconfiguration, flashing beacons, and medians.

Milcarek’s teammate is recovering from a pretty big bruise on his side and road rash, according to Milcarek.

The group is urging anyone with information on the car or driver to contact Gwinnett County Police.

