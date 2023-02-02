Family calls for additional video to be released after Clayton County inmate death

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A family is demanding transparency and cell phone video be released following the death of a Clayton County inmate in November.

Clayton County Jail video was released earlier this week. The video from inside the jail shows some of Terry Thurmond’s final moments.

According to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, Thurmond was attempting to jump from the second floor when other inmates and officers tried to stop him. He was later tased.

According to the Clayton County Medical Examiner’s Office, an officer appears to be placing his full body weight to gain more control of Thurmond with other officers appearing to place pressure as well.

The Clayton County Medical Examiner says Thurmond suffered a cardiac arrest and his death has been ruled a homicide.

It’s been several days since the jail video was publicly released, but Terry’s sister Laterral England still has questions.

“What was the conversation? Who did they call, did they call for medical help right away? Did they follow protocol?”

She and family attorney Thomas Reynolds believe those answers could be sitting on a cellphone that a jail employee appears to be recording during the struggle between Thurmond and several officers.

“You can see clearly from the video that was released that an officer was standing there recording with her cell phone, and that cell phone footage has not been turned over,” said Reynolds. “That cell phone video would have audio, clear images, about what occurred and it would identify what caused Mr. Terry’s death.”

In December, Clayton County Sheriff’s Office said all jail employees directly involved in the incident were fired for policy violations.

Over a month later, the family says they still don’t know how many officers were fired and what those violations are.

“We’ve asked for a copy of the administrative investigation that resulted in the termination of the officers that also hasn’t been turned over to us,” said Reynolds.

While Terry is gone, Laterral says she hopes no one loses a loved one in jail the way she lost her brother.

“I think that no one else should have to go through this for sure, and I think someone needs to go in and investigate and look at the protocol and look at hiring,” said England.

Atlanta News First reached out to Sheriff LeVon Allen about any cell phone video and information about the officers that were fired in December. We did not hear back.

So far no charges have been announced in this case.

