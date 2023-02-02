First Alert: Showers Thursday morning; Heavier rain arrives later

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The short break between rainstorms will end on Thursday as showers return by dawn and heavier rain follows later in the day through the night.

The First Alert begins early in the day with showers around for the Thursday morning commute. The temperature will be in the mid to upper 40s. Scattered showers continue through midday before a batch of steadier rain arrives for the late-afternoon and evening commute. It will stay cool all day with highs only near 50 in Atlanta.

Thursday (CBS46)

The heaviest rain is likely Thursday night as the temperature hovers in the 40s. There is no risk of severe weather this system, but an inch or more of rain could lead to ponding on the roads. There is a 15% risk of enough rain for flooding in north Georgia.

Thursday (CBS46)

Excessive Rain Outlook (CBS46)

When the rain moves out early Friday (likely in time for most of the AM commute) colder air will follow. The temperature will not get out of the 40s on Friday and it will feel like the 30s with a 10-15 mph wind that gusts over 20 mph.

It will dip all the way to the mid 20s and near 30 by Saturday morning. Look for some sun, but a chilly Saturday with highs in the 40s again. After a cold start on Sunday it will reach the mid 50s in the afternoon.

Milder weather returns early next week. Monday and Tuesday look pretty nice with highs in the mid 60s. The next chance of rain is later Wednesday into next Thursday.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.