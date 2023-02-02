First Alert: Widespread Rain Takes Over Thursday

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) -

We have a First Alert in place for today as widespread rain will encompass just about all of the day.

Expect the highest coverage of rain just in time for the evening commute through about 10 PM before showers gradually taper off as our cold front passes through.

While no severe weather is expected, some isolated flash flooding is possible.

Rain will clear by sunrise Friday morning leaving us with a sunny, cooler, and breezy end to the work and school week.

The weekend will be dry, but expect cold mornings with temperatures near or below freezing both days.

Our nice little dry stretch lasts through Tuesday, with a small rain chance returning Wednesday.

On and off rain will persist all day with the highest coverage of showers this evening. (ANF)

Rain will clear off to the southeast by around sunrise Friday. Sunshine and cooler air filters in through the morning. (ANF)

Sunny, cold, and breezy to end the work week. (ANF)

After Thursday's rain, we get a well - deserved dry stretch through Tuesday. (ANF)

