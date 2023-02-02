‘Georgia Fights Terrorism Act’ passes through Georgia Senate

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Senate Bill 11, also known as the “Georgia Fights Terrorism Act,” became the first bill to pass through the state Senate during the current session.

The act would give the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) more authority to work independently when working cases related to “domestic, cyber, biological, chemical and nuclear terrorism.” GA Code § 16-11-220 (2020) defines domestic terrorism as “any felony violation...intended to intimidate the civilian population of this state or any of its political subdivisions, alter, change, or coerce the policy of the government of this state or any of its political subdivisions by intimidation or coercion or affect the conduct of the government of this state or any of its political subdivisions by use of destructive devices, assassination, or kidnapping.”

The bill passed with a vote of 49-3. It now goes to the state House.

