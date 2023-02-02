Georgia NAACP demands Fulton County Sheriff’s Office disband SCORPION Unit

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - County leaders are working to make adjustments to the approach on crime in the city including the use of the Fulton County SCORPION unit.

Sheriff Patrick Labat on Wednesday provided more insight into how the Scorpion unit is operating in Fulton County amid calls from the NAACP to disband the unit entirely.

Labat also discussed the need to stop warehousing criminals and expressed the need to build a quality jail in Fulton County.

“I was appalled. I was taken aback by the inhumanity.”

Sheriff Labat expressed how difficult it was to watch the Memphis SCORPION unit beat Tyre Nichols to death during a one-on-one interview with Atlanta News First.

However, his Office also has a SCORPION unit patrolling communities right now.

“Our SCORPION unit has done some really amazing things, We’ve gotten 75 weapons off the street. That’s 75 guns that won’t be used in a crime of passion or otherwise and we’ve gotten some of our most heinous criminals, we’ve arrested 21 of our most wanted criminals,” Sheriff Labat said.

Sheriff Labat said the main focus of the SCORPION unit in Fulton County is repeat offenders in high-crime areas with warrants out for their arrest.

He said he now plans on reviewing all of the cases that the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office SCORPION Unit has handled and he’s considering a name change for the unit.

However, attorney and NAACP President Gerald Griggs said that’s not enough.

“If Memphis is getting rid of the SCORPION unit, every law enforcement office in Georgia needs to do the same,” Griggs said.

Griggs said Fulton County already has other law enforcement agencies focused on crime suppression.

“My understanding is that the Sheriff’s Office in major metropolitan cities is tasked with courthouse protection and the jail. So I don’t really understand why the Sheriff’s Office had a special suppression unit. The only specialized unit they should have is the fugitive squad,” Griggs said.

Labat said, “The Sheriff’s Office has three primary responsibilities. The first being the chief law enforcement in the county, period, full stop. The second being to run the jail and certainly protect the courts and holistically which includes service of warrants.” Sheriff Labat continued by saying, “My community wants these bad actors off the streets. I ran for office and made a commitment to go after these bad actors.”

The NAACP said Fulton County has seen similar cases of police brutality and it needs to be addressed.

“My fear is we will see exactly what happened to Tyre Nichols. My fear is that we will have more brutality, more raids like the one we saw with the Red Dog unit at the Atlanta Eagle club and more of those things that Atlanta and Fulton County have already seen before. So, let’s be proactive, let’s take the same steps that Memphis is taking, let’s disband these suppression units,” Griggs said.

Fulton County Commission Chairman Robb Pitts also agreed.

“I know there is an effort to change the name, but from my perspective, a rose is a rose no matter what you call it so unless there’s a change in training, and by training I mean not only the physical training but the psychological training as well and new policing tactics,” Pitts said.

However, this is just one of the issues that Fulton County is working on tackling.

“What we do know is that the jail is falling apart, and what most of you know, is what I know, and that is we inherited the titanic,” Sherriff Patrick Labat said.

Sheriff Labat said the Fulton County Jail is outdated, overcrowded and needs more direct supervision.

He said over a billion dollars has been spent on repairs over the last few years.

A new feasibility study presented at Wednesday’s Fulton County Commission meeting showed a new facility would cost roughly $2 billion dollars. Labat said the price tag is worth it. “Doing nothing will ultimately cost us $14 and $18 million a month.”

According to that same feasibility study, the soonest that the Fulton County Jail would see a makeover would be in 2028.

Meanwhile, Atlanta News First asked if our team could shadow the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office SCORPION Unit in order to show viewers how it operates and Sheriff Labat agreed.

Atlanta News First will now be working on setting up a time to shadow the Fulton County SCORPION Unit.

