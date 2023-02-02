GROUNDHOG DAY: Georgia’s General Lee prepares to make annual prediction

JACKSON, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - It’s Groundhog Day and people are waiting to learn whether a furry critter will predict an early spring or six more weeks of winter.

Right now in Pennsylvania, thousands of people are waiting for Punxsutawney Phil to make his prediction.

The annual event in Punxsutawney originated from a German legend about a furry rodent. Officials in the community — which is about 65 miles northeast of Pittsburgh — are hoping the usual crowd of between 10,000 to 15,000 visitors comes out for the event, which will also be livestreamed.

Here is Georgia, we turn to our own General Beauregard Lee for his prediction. He’s widely considered to be the Groundhog Day weather prognosticator for the Southern United States and began prognosticating in 1981.

