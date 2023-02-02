Black History Month
Hosea Williams legacy expands as his work continues today

Hosea's program was designed to help those families in need and continues to do just that.
By Natasha Pollard
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 1:09 PM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta News First spoke with the CEO of Hosea Helps about continuing to help those in need in Metro Atlanta.

During Black History Month we put a spotlight on Hosea Williams, who created programs to help with affordable housing, unemployment and food insecurities.

Hosea’s programs are helping to expand on his legacy.

