INTERVIEW: Documentary to highlight the life of Marvin Arrington Sr.

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Bo Legs is a documentary film highlighting the life and work of Marvin Arrington, Sr.

The film takes viewers on the journey of one man’s love for a city and his visionary work for its eventual transformation.

The film features Atlanta leaders and public figures that include one of our very own Atlanta News First and Peachtree TV News Anchor Monica Kaufman Pearson, Ambassador Andrew Young, Mayor Shirley Franklin, Governor Roy Barnes, Federal Judge Clarence Cooper, Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms, and Mayor Kasim Reed.

