Investigation underway after woman found dead inside Monroe Motor Inn

File graphic of an ambulance.(Gray News, file image)
By Miles Montgomery
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 8:09 PM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
MONROE, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An investigation is underway after Monroe police officials say a woman was found dead inside a hotel on Wednesday afternoon.

Officials say police responded to the Monroe Motor Inn at the 900 block of East Spring Street about an unconscious female. Upon arrival, officers found the female dead inside a room.

Officials say the identity of the victim will not be released at this time as the investigation continues.

