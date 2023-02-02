Black History Month
Large fire in Douglasville displaces family

The aftermath of a fire on Summer Lake Road.
The aftermath of a fire on Summer Lake Road.(Douglas County Fire Department)
By Alexandra Parker
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 6:03 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A Douglasville family is homeless after losing their home in a fire Wednesday.

Firefighters responded to 2410 Summer Lake Road just before 3:20 p.m. Douglas Count Fiere said the damage to the home was “extensive.”

Fire Chief Roderick B. Jolivette said, “the first arriving units approaching the structure could see smoke billowing into the air before they even pulled to a stop.”

No one was harmed in the fire.

