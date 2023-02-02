Mother of infant named in Hiram daycare child abuse case relied on state rating

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The mother of a baby part of a childcare abuse case in Paulding County says the owner never gave her a reason not to trust her.

Felisha Ross said she has not slept, has anxiety, and remains in disbelief over allegations over allegations involving her child’s daycare provider. She told Atlanta News First she thought she did everything right when she put her now 8-month-old daughter in the care of Goldia Marie Lipsky.

“I interviewed her,” she said. “Her criminal record was clean. She had great references and she was state-quality rated.”

Last week, the Paulding County Sheriff’s Office arrested Lipsky at her Reach for the Sky Academy LLC home daycare in Hiram. Investigators charged the 63-year-old with assault and several counts of cruelty involving at least five children. The youngest victim was Ross’ daughter.

“All of the kids, including my daughter, were screaming and crying watching this horrific incident,” she said.

According to arrest warrants, Lipsky hit a child in the face and another in the head, “causing him great pain,” on Jan. 12 at her home. Investigators said it was all caught on camera. Ross said her child was not physically assaulted but was present during the incident.

“There were times I would actually sit down and have conversations with her,” Ross said. “So, for me to learn this, I don’t know if I’m more upset at the fact this even happened or that I completely misread this woman.”

Ross partly relied on state inspections when she chose Lipsky to care for her daughter. The daycare has been in good standing since at least 2018, online records show. It’s been “quality rated’ by the state since Dec. 2021.

“I feel like there needs to be maybe a revamp of their evaluation process,” said Ross.

On Thursday, Atlanta News First stopped by Lipsky’s home but she refused to come to the door. As for Ross, the mother of two said she will never again trust her child with a daycare.

“Just be careful who you allow around your children,” she added.

The Georgia Department of Early Care & Learning sent the following statement to Atlanta News First:

“On January 27, 2023, the Georgia Department of Early Care and Learning opened an investigation into allegations of child abuse by Goldia Lipsky, who resides at 71 Mill Creek Lane, Hiram, Georgia 30141 in Paulding County.

Due to her recent arrest, Ms. Lipsky is unable to be present in a childcare facility while children are present for care. DECAL conducts comprehensive background checks on all employees, contractors, administrators, and owners affiliated with licensed childcare learning centers and family childcare learning homes. The agency also conducts inspections of all licensed providers twice a year.

Ms. Lipsky’s family childcare learning home was first licensed in 1990 and had never received any complaints. We opened our investigation based on media reports about her arrest. At the time of this incident, Ms. Lipsky’s program was a 1-star Quality Rated program. Quality Rated is a unit within DECAL that operates the QR Child Care System and assigns 1, 2, or 3 stars to childcare providers that meet or exceed the minimum state requirements in all areas of care and education and demonstrate a commitment to continuous quality improvement.

Ms. Lipsky’s star rating will be removed from the website during this investigation process with CCS. While we do not revoke a QR rating while an investigation is underway, removing the star from the website prevents them from being searchable as a star-rated provider.”

Officials said they expect more charges to be filed against Lipsky. Anyone with additional information regarding the Reach for the Sky Academy, LLC home daycare or know of any additional victims is asked to call the Investigations Tip Line at (770) 443-3047.

