New curfew approved for unincorporated Fulton County

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Fulton County has approved a new curfew for minors in the unincorporated area of the county.

The resolution to set new hours was passed during a meeting of the Fulton County Board of Commission on Wednesday night.

During the week (Sunday through Thursday), the curfew will begin at 8 p.m. instead of 11 p.m. and end at 6 a.m. the following day.

The curfew for Fridays and Saturdays -- 12:01 a.m. to 6 a.m. -- will remain the same.

The curfew means that no one age 16 and under can loiter in a public space or business unless they are with an adult.

Commissioners spoke about the need to try to put an end to crimes being committed by and against juveniles in Fulton County. They also spoke about how juveniles are often running households instead of parents now and compared unsupervised teens’ minds instead of idle hands as the “devil’s workshop.”

The curfew is only in effect for a small portion of unincorporated Fulton County. Commissioners said during the meeting that they hope that by establishing a new curfew, other cities and counties will take note and do the same.

Atlanta City Council member Keisha Sean Waites praised the Fulton County commissioners for posting the new curfew.

“I’m grateful for Commissioner Khadijah Abdur-Rahman and the Fulton County Board of Commissioners for passing curfew legislation on Wednesday. I want to thank Commissioner Khadijah for encouraging the municipalities of Fulton County to follow suit.

Waites has been pushing for an earlier curfew in the city of Atlanta.

