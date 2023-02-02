Black History Month
Positively Georgia
St Jude Dream Home
Submit Your Photos
Surprise Squad

New curfew approved for unincorporated Fulton County

*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.(Pixabay)
By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 2:06 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Fulton County has approved a new curfew for minors in the unincorporated area of the county.

The resolution to set new hours was passed during a meeting of the Fulton County Board of Commission on Wednesday night.

During the week (Sunday through Thursday), the curfew will begin at 8 p.m. instead of 11 p.m. and end at 6 a.m. the following day.

The curfew for Fridays and Saturdays -- 12:01 a.m. to 6 a.m. -- will remain the same.

The curfew means that no one age 16 and under can loiter in a public space or business unless they are with an adult.

Commissioners spoke about the need to try to put an end to crimes being committed by and against juveniles in Fulton County. They also spoke about how juveniles are often running households instead of parents now and compared unsupervised teens’ minds instead of idle hands as the “devil’s workshop.”

The curfew is only in effect for a small portion of unincorporated Fulton County. Commissioners said during the meeting that they hope that by establishing a new curfew, other cities and counties will take note and do the same.

Atlanta City Council member Keisha Sean Waites praised the Fulton County commissioners for posting the new curfew.

“I’m grateful for Commissioner Khadijah Abdur-Rahman and the Fulton County Board of Commissioners for passing curfew legislation on Wednesday. I want to thank Commissioner Khadijah for encouraging the municipalities of Fulton County to follow suit.

Waites has been pushing for an earlier curfew in the city of Atlanta.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Mayoral Roundtable
Atlanta Mayor Dickens discusses teen curfew, police training center during Q&A
Atlanta City Hall
New Atlanta teen curfew in legal limbo as city law department reviews legality
Atlanta youth curfew proposal
Atlanta youth curfew legislation on hold while legal team reviews its constitutionality

Latest News

Georgia Capitol
Georgia House passes amended budget with cash for tax breaks
Hosea helps expand legacy
Hosea Williams legacy expands as his work continues today
An active police investigation is underway Thursday morning in DeKalb County.
Doctors forced to deliver child after mother shot in DeKalb County
Two people have been shot on Sunset Avenue.
Teen killed in double shooting in northwest Atlanta