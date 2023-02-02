Black History Month
1 taken to hospital, police investigation underway in DeKalb County

An active police investigation is underway Thursday morning in DeKalb County.
By Jennifer Lifsey
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 7:56 AM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An active police investigation is underway Thursday morning in DeKalb County.

The scene is at 6601 Old Singleton Lane in Clarkston. DeKalb Dispatch says a person was taken to the hospital at 5:45 a.m. No other information has been released at this time.

Atlanta News First will continue to stay on the scene and gather details and report the latest developments as they are released.

