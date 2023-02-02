1 taken to hospital, police investigation underway in DeKalb County

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An active police investigation is underway Thursday morning in DeKalb County.

The scene is at 6601 Old Singleton Lane in Clarkston. DeKalb Dispatch says a person was taken to the hospital at 5:45 a.m. No other information has been released at this time.

Atlanta News First will continue to stay on the scene and gather details and report the latest developments as they are released.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.