Restaurant Report Card: Freight fails with 42; North End Kitchen earns 100

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Our first stop on this week’s Restaurant Report Card is the old train depot in Woodstock. It is a popular kitchen and tap with an unpopular health score.

Freight on East Main Street in Cherokee County failed two out of its last three inspections with only 42 points and a “U” for unsatisfactory. The report says there was no certified food safety manager on staff. Pasta, mashed potatoes and collard greens were at unsafe temperatures and an employee picked up food off the floor, then placed salmon on the grill and touched multiple surfaces without changing gloves or washing hands.

The manager told us she just updated her ServSafe certification. She said her food is safe to eat and disagrees with the health inspector’s temperature readings.

“We worked very, very, very hard to be completely health compliant inside this restaurant so obviously I’m very disappointed right now,” Freight Manager Michelle Thompson said.

There are several good scores to report around metro Atlanta this week. Sonny’s BBQ on West Pike Street in Lawrenceville picked up 93 points, Dantanna’s in Buckhead scored a 96 and the IHOP on Cobb Parkway in Marietta earned 98 points.

North End Kitchen & Bar on Canton Street in Roswell received a 100 on their last health inspection. In fact, they’ve scored two 100′s in a row. They are the winner of this week’s Golden Spatula Award. They are only open for dinner and you will need to make a reservation because they are popular. It’s new American cuisine in the kitchen and they have a seasonal menu well. There’s a vibrant patio on the outside of the restaurant with a fire pit and open-air bar where you can have your favorite signature cocktail to go along with one of their amazing dishes.

You can start by ordering the grilled California flatbread and mussels in a creamed curry sauce. Shrimp and grits is a favorite as well as butternut squash ravioli over the crispy pork belly and braised short rib bolognaise. Boy that’s good!

