Black History Month
Positively Georgia
St Jude Dream Home
Submit Your Photos
Surprise Squad

Shooting investigation underway in southwest Atlanta

[INSERT CAPTION HERE]
[INSERT CAPTION HERE](Storyblocks)
By Miles Montgomery
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 7:05 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A shooting investigation is underway in southwest Atlanta on Wednesday evening.

According to officials, police responded to Lorenzo Drive SW after reports of a person shot.

The extent of the individual’s injuries is unknown at this time.

The identity of the shooting victim has not been released by officials.

This shooting remains under investigation.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Latest News

File graphic of an ambulance.
Investigation underway after woman found dead inside Monroe Motor Inn
After a recent Stonecrest city council meeting concluded, Atlanta News First investigative...
‘Step back’ | Investigative reporter kicked out of Stonecrest City Hall
Online sports betting
Georgia lawmakers introduce online sports betting bill
Atlanta Police Chief George Napper
Atlanta Police tribute Atlanta’s first African-American Chief
Handcuffs graphic
Teen surrenders after barricading with a knife inside Fayetteville home