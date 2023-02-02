Shooting investigation underway in southwest Atlanta
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 7:05 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A shooting investigation is underway in southwest Atlanta on Wednesday evening.
According to officials, police responded to Lorenzo Drive SW after reports of a person shot.
The extent of the individual’s injuries is unknown at this time.
The identity of the shooting victim has not been released by officials.
This shooting remains under investigation.
Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.