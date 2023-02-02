Teen surrenders after barricading with a knife inside Fayetteville home

FAYETTEVILLE, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A teen surrendered peacefully after barricading himself inside a home while police tried to serve a warrant.

Officials say Georgia Department of Juvenile Justice officers responded to a home on Ridgewood Drive to serve a warrant for violating probation for aggravated assault. Officials say a teen was armed with a knife and was not cooperative with police initially.

After the Fayetteville Police Department Negotiation Team responded, the teenager was persuaded to surrender peacefully. He was taken into custody. The identity of the teen has not been released by officials.

