Tornado survivors from 7 Atlanta counties to receive FEMA assistance letter

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Disaster victims who applied for assistance from the Federal Emergency Management Agency will receive a letter with further explanation of their application status.

According to a release from FEMA, survivors in Butts, Henry, Jasper, Meriwether, Newton, Spalding, and Troup counties will receive a letter in the mail or via email.

Those struggling to get back on their feet after the tornado may need to submit additional information or supporting documentation for FEMA to continue to process an application for financial assistance.

For information on Georgia’s disaster recovery, visit fema.gov/disaster.

