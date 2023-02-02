Black History Month
Positively Georgia
St Jude Dream Home
Submit Your Photos
Surprise Squad

Tornado survivors from 7 Atlanta counties to receive FEMA assistance letter

Tornado damage in Spalding County.
Tornado damage in Spalding County.(Atlanta News First)
By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 4:33 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Disaster victims who applied for assistance from the Federal Emergency Management Agency will receive a letter with further explanation of their application status.

According to a release from FEMA, survivors in Butts, Henry, Jasper, Meriwether, Newton, Spalding, and Troup counties will receive a letter in the mail or via email.

Those struggling to get back on their feet after the tornado may need to submit additional information or supporting documentation for FEMA to continue to process an application for financial assistance.

For information on Georgia’s disaster recovery, visit fema.gov/disaster.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Barbershop Talk forum
‘Barbershop Talk’ forum hosts candid conversation about youth violence
Measure blocking court clerks from pocketing passport fees fails
Wife of former Atlanta Mayor Maynard Jackson Jr. dies
Candid conversations to combat youth violence
‘Barbershop Talk’ forum hosts candid conversation about youth violence
First Alert Weather Update for 5 p.m., Feb. 2, 2023