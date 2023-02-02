Black History Month
WATCH: ANF+ Sports Tonight talks sports betting, NBA trade deadline and more!

Watch ANF+ Sports Tonight on our website, Facebook, Youtube or OTT platforms!
Watch ANF+ Sports Tonight on our website, Facebook, Youtube or OTT platforms!
By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 6:31 PM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta News First sports reporters Fred Kalil and Scott Pennyman host ANF+ Sports Tonight, covering everything you need to know about Atlanta sports. Will Georgia’s sports betting bill become law? How does the WNBA’s recent turn toward super teams affect the Dream? Can the Falcons take advantage of a wide open NFC South?

