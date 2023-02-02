Wife of former Atlanta Mayor Maynard Jackson Jr. dies

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Bunnie Jackson-Ransom, the first wife of late Atlanta Mayor Maynard Jackson Jr., has died at the age of 82.

Bunnie Jackson-Ransom was born Burnella Hayes Nov. 16, 1940 in Louisburg, North Carolina. She married Maynard Jackson Jr. in 1965 and had three children with him before their divorce in 1976. Jackson-Ransom later married Raymond Ransom, the bassist for funk band Brick.

Jackson-Ransom founded and ran several businesses, including marketing firm firstClass, Inc., Airport Amusement Concessions at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport and Atlanta Artists Management. As the leader of Atlanta Artists Management, she helped managed several local R&B artists such as Larry Blackmon.

Atlanta City Councilmember Michael Julian Bond issued the following statement:

“I am deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Mrs. Bunnie Jackson-Ransom. My deepest condolences are extended to her family, friends, and colleagues. She was not only a successful businesswoman, the former first lady of the city of Atlanta, and community and social activist, but she was also a grandmother, mother, phenomenal woman, mentor, and friend. Bunnie possessed a warm heart, keen intellect, and a gracious, loving spirit. She was a leader in business, whether communications, the music industry, or politics. She was a trailblazer, in whatever venture in which she pursued. Intellectual, gracious, and everlastingly beautiful, I feel humbled to have benefited from having known her. Her physical presence may have passed, but the example of her life, beauty, intellect, and purpose remains an inspiration to us all.”

