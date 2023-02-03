Black History Month
1 arrested after SWAT standoff in Cobb County

The scene of a SWAT standoff on Robertwood Drive in Powder Springs.
The scene of a SWAT standoff on Robertwood Drive in Powder Springs.(Atlanta News First)
By Jennifer Lifsey
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 4:42 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
POWDER SPRINGS, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A SWAT standoff has ended in Cobb County.

It happened at a home on Robertwood Drive near Pine Grove Drive in Powder Springs.

Several police cruisers were outside the home for hours overnight.

The scene has since cleared, and roads are back open in that area.

Officials say an aggravated assault suspect was refusing to come out of the home.

He has been identified as James Petty of Powder Springs.

Petty has been arrested.

Cobb County Police say no one was injured during the incident.

