1 arrested after SWAT standoff in Cobb County

POWDER SPRINGS, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A SWAT standoff has ended in Cobb County.

It happened at a home on Robertwood Drive near Pine Grove Drive in Powder Springs.

Several police cruisers were outside the home for hours overnight.

The scene has since cleared, and roads are back open in that area.

Officials say an aggravated assault suspect was refusing to come out of the home.

He has been identified as James Petty of Powder Springs.

Petty has been arrested.

Cobb County Police say no one was injured during the incident.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.