Atlanta airport limits parking at North Deck as renovation project begins

Construction workers prepare to begin a new phase of a massive parking deck construction program
Construction workers prepare to begin a new phase of a massive parking deck construction program(Atlanta News First)
By Rebekka Schramm
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 5:51 AM EST|Updated: seconds ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Passengers headed to Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport are discovering that fewer parking spots are available in the North Parking Deck as a new phase of an ongoing renovation project gets underway.

The project is aimed at reinforcing and eventually replacing the domestic terminal parking decks, which are 40 years old.

Since last April, portions of the South Parking Deck were closed for structural work. Now, the project shifts to the North Parking Deck.

With fewer parking spots available, airport officials recommend you check ATL.com for parking status updates. You can also reserve a spot in advance here.

Airport officials will hold a media briefing Friday to discuss the project, its timeline, and answer questions regarding the impact to passengers.

Check back for updates.

