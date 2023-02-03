Atlanta educator brings new artwork to Hammonds House Museum

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An Atlanta teacher is taking her passion for art and photography to Hammonds House Museum. The artist is using her platform to empower and inspire Black children to see themselves as works of art they are. The rooms of the Hammonds House Museum have been used as living spaces, as Atlanta’s first kindergarten, and eventually a Museum space to showcase art; art that highlights the culture and diversity of people of African descent.

A new exhibition is scheduled to open this weekend.

”I choose to look at layering as this symbolic representation of our history. I am an African American. My work is about African Americans,” said artist, photographer and Atlanta educator, Tokie Rome-Taylor, ”My life experiences have all centered around children. I have been an educator for 23 years.”

Tokie’s exhibition is about strength, it is about power, it is about representation. It is about Black History Month, lessons Tokie wishes she would’ve learned about year-round in school.

“For me, our history as African Americans in the United States is a very layered history,” said Tokie.

The exhibition is about her children, her students; it is about what the world might tell you to be verses who you are.

”As African Americans, we have to wear a mask,” said Tokie.

”They have this opportunity to see themselves as important, within the artwork....they will say, ‘that looks like me. Is that my history?’ And subconsciously, they will understand they are important, that they have worth, that they are valued, that they are not just this negative stereotypical model that is forced on them,” said Tokie.

Tokie’s pieces cover two floors at the Hammonds House Museum. Community members can see the pieces starting this weekend, through the beginning of April.

”We can create an artifact that holds that story, and then we can pass that story down,” said Tokie.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.