Backyard chicken sales boom as egg prices rise

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - As egg prices rise some Georgians are choosing to bypass grocery stores altogether; they’re buying backyard chickens instead. For those who have been on the “backyard chicken game” for some time, this trend is a no-brainer.

“Yeah, I wasn’t aware of [the inflation] because I don’t buy eggs,” said Andy Mckeegan.

Local businesses are seeing the shift as well.

”January was actually the largest month we have ever had from a sales standpoint and I think a large portion of that is contributed to the fact that people are getting concerned about where eggs are going in terms of pricing,” said Patrick Pittaluga, Co-Founder of Grubbly Farms, a company that makes all-natural pet food from farm-grown grubs.

Check the laws in your community before you go out and buy chickens.

“It is a good bit of work to set up but it is rewarding work,” said Mckeegan.

