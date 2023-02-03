Black History Month
Positively Georgia
St Jude Dream Home
Submit Your Photos
Surprise Squad

Backyard chicken sales boom as egg prices rise

Check the laws in your community before you go out and buy chickens.
By Sawyer Buccy
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 5:55 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - As egg prices rise some Georgians are choosing to bypass grocery stores altogether; they’re buying backyard chickens instead. For those who have been on the “backyard chicken game” for some time, this trend is a no-brainer.

“Yeah, I wasn’t aware of [the inflation] because I don’t buy eggs,” said Andy Mckeegan.

Local businesses are seeing the shift as well.

”January was actually the largest month we have ever had from a sales standpoint and I think a large portion of that is contributed to the fact that people are getting concerned about where eggs are going in terms of pricing,” said Patrick Pittaluga, Co-Founder of Grubbly Farms, a company that makes all-natural pet food from farm-grown grubs.

Check the laws in your community before you go out and buy chickens.

“It is a good bit of work to set up but it is rewarding work,” said Mckeegan.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Lifeline Animal Project
INTERVIEW: Free pet adoptions during February at Lifeline Midtown
10 y/o Max Moore with Flo, one of Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta's 14 facility dogs.
New ‘Pen Paws’ program allows sick children to connect with the dogs who help comfort them
Tara Reed talks about apps
INTERVIEW: Tara Reed talks about creating apps
The winter freeze took out some plants that have been thriving at the cemetery for decades. 90%...
Historic Oakland Cemetery fundraises to pay thousands in winter freeze damage