Buford Highway gets safety upgrades from bipartisan infrastructure act

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Buford Highway is set to get a $1.5 million makeover to make it safer for pedestrians and cyclists.

The highway is known for its diversity, international food, and hundreds of locally-owned businesses.

“Those of you who live in metro Atlanta must have driven on Buford Highway at some point and know it can be treacherous for pedestrians,” said Mayor Joseph Geierman.

Ten percent of Doraville residents do not have a personally owned car or truck to get around in.

“Over the last five years, there have been 32 accidents involving pedestrians,” said Senator Ossoff.

Twenty-six percent of those accidents were fatal. That’s why the Doraville stretch of Buford Highway, specifically three intersections, are getting revamped. Those intersections are Longmire Way, McElroy Road, and Oakcliff Road.

“Where Buford Highway meets 285, we’re talking about a new ramp for pedestrian access, an elevated sidewalk, overhead lighting,” said Senator Ossoff.

The U.S. Department of Transportation will be sending the money for these upgrades to Georgia’s Department of Transportation within the next few months. Construction should start within the year.

“Certainly, it means so much for all of those who are visiting and living here, to have the ability to travel safely no matter how they want to travel,” said Russell McMurry, the GDOT Commissioner.

