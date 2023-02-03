WATCH: Sen. Ossoff discusses planned safety improvements for Buford Highway

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - U.S. Senator Jon Ossoff says safety improvements are coming to Buford Highway.

Sen. Ossoff will hold a press conference Friday at 8:30 a.m. alongside Doraville Mayor Joseph Geierman, Georgia Department of Transportation Commissioner Russell McMurry, MARTA General Manager and CEO Collie Greenwood, and community leaders to discuss the upgrades they are delivering to improve safety along Buford Highway for drivers and pedestrians.

Sen. Ossoff secured bipartisan support in Congress for the infrastructure project, which will make pedestrian improvements at key intersections along Buford Highway within the City of Doraville, including I-285, Oakcliff Road, McElroy Road, and Longmire Way.

Watch the press conference here live at 8:30 a.m.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.