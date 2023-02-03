Black History Month
Positively Georgia
St Jude Dream Home
Submit Your Photos
Surprise Squad

WATCH: Sen. Ossoff discusses planned safety improvements for Buford Highway

U.S. Senator Jon Ossoff announcing upgrades coming to improve safety for drivers and...
U.S. Senator Jon Ossoff announcing upgrades coming to improve safety for drivers and pedestrians along Buford Highway.(Atlanta News First)
By Madeline Montgomery
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 8:24 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - U.S. Senator Jon Ossoff says safety improvements are coming to Buford Highway.

Sen. Ossoff will hold a press conference Friday at 8:30 a.m. alongside Doraville Mayor Joseph Geierman, Georgia Department of Transportation Commissioner Russell McMurry, MARTA General Manager and CEO Collie Greenwood, and community leaders to discuss the upgrades they are delivering to improve safety along Buford Highway for drivers and pedestrians.

Sen. Ossoff secured bipartisan support in Congress for the infrastructure project, which will make pedestrian improvements at key intersections along Buford Highway within the City of Doraville, including I-285, Oakcliff Road, McElroy Road, and Longmire Way.

Watch the press conference here live at 8:30 a.m.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local artwork displayed on Atlanta skyscraper
Local artwork displayed on Atlanta skyscraper
Double shooting on Lenox Road in northeast Atlanta.
Father, son shot in northeast Atlanta, police say
I-285 East crash in volving a tractor-trailer.
All lanes back open on I-285 East at Roswell Road following crash investigation
Construction workers prepare to begin a new phase of a massive parking deck construction program
Atlanta airport limits parking at North Deck as renovation project begins