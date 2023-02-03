Casa Nuova Italian Restaurant hosting wine dinner Feb. 7

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Casa Nuova Italian Restaurant in Alpharetta is hosting a wine dinner on Feb. 7 featuring wine produced by Napa winemaker Josh Phelps and Grounded Wine in California.

The curated 5-course dinner will be paired with 4 exquisite wines from Grounded Wine.

The featured wines will include the Grounded Sauvignon Blanc, Landform Pinot Noir, Collusion Red Blend and Steady State Cabernet Sauvignon.

The restaurant’s certified Sommelier Pepe Fundora will assist Phelps during the wine dinner.

Maria Fundora opened Casa Nuova with her late husband, Antonio “Tony” Fundora, in 1998 after operating several restaurants in the metro Atlanta area. Their first restaurant was Alfredo’s followed by Avanti’s in downtown Atlanta. They also opened one of the first bakeries in Atlanta in 1980 named Antonio’s Bakery.

Josh Phelp was raised in a winemaking family and he was exposed to the industry at an early age. He began working harvests, selling wine and creating wine for his friends when he was in college. With Grounded Wine, Josh is hoping to build on the family’s legacy and make his own splash in the wine world.

If you would like to attend the wine dinner, please RSVP via Casa Nuova at 770-475-9100 or email wine@corkandglass.com. Seating is limited for the event and you may be seated with other guests.

If you are unable to attend the wine dinner, stop by Cork & Glass next door before the dinner to pick up a bottle of wine and meet Josh.

In addition to the monthly wine dinner, the restaurant is celebrating its 25th anniversary this month. Each week, they are selecting one dish and rolling back the price to 1997.

