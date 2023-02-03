Check out these impactful Black Atlanta athletes

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The history of Atlanta is littered with great Black athletes across all sports. Even before the world came to Atlanta in 1996, the city was making its impact on American sports culture. That impact continues to this day with Atlanta area natives becoming legends in multiple sports.

Check out these Black athletes and teams who left an impact on both the city and the world.

Hank Aaron

Hank Aaron rounds the bases after his record-breaking 715th home run April 7, 1974. (Ron Sherman/Photographer | Roswell Cultural Arts Center)

No roundup of Black Atlanta athletes is complete without “Hammerin’ Hank.” Originally from Mobile, Alabama, Aaron adopted Atlanta as his home. Aaron played 20 years for the Braves and was the face of the team when they moved from Milwaukee to Atlanta in 1966. He was the first Brave to hit 500 home runs and 3,000 hits. His most memorable home run came Apr. 7, 1974, when he passed Babe Ruth for the all-time home run lead.

Willing or not, Aaron became one of the foremost sports figures in the Civil Rights Movement. He faced taunts and threats throughout his career, which only intensified as he neared the home run record. Aaron became known for his quiet and stoic demeanor, but that outward facade belied something much deeper. He once said, "All of those have put a bad taste in my mouth, and it won't go away."

He remained a figure in Atlanta after his retirement. Aaron joined the Braves’ front office, becoming the first Black man in a Major League front office. He remained in the position for many years, including when the Braves won the 1995 World Series.

A field in Gresham Park and the RBI team that uses it are named after Aaron.

Michael Vick

Michael Vick

Michael Vick’s playing career is overshadowed by his dogfighting conviction, but he was one of the most recognizable faces in the NFL during his time in a Falcons uniform. Without his dual-threat play-style, the quarterback position looks vastly different in the modern game. There is no Patrick Mahomes without Michael Vick.

He became the first quarterback to rush for 1,000 yards in 2006 and threw for more than 2,000 yards four times in a Falcons uniform. He may have had better statistical seasons with the Philadelphia Eagles, but Vick will always be a Falcon in the popular imagination.

Calvin Johnson

(WILX)

An argument could be made that “Megatron” is underrated, despite the Hall of Fame career. Calvin Johnson never made the playoffs in his nine-year career and was rarely a stats juggernaut. He consistently made All-Pro teams and Pro Bowls, but never sniffed an Offense Player of the Year award. The Newnan native was still one of the most electrifying players in the NFL during his career. His combination of size and athleticism made him a pure force to be reckoned with on the field and a joy to watch.

Fred McGriff

FILE - Former Atlanta Braves first baseman Fred McGriff smiles on the field before a baseball game against the Miami Marlins, Friday, Aug. 7, 2015, in Atlanta. Barry Bonds, Roger Clemens and Curt Schilling were passed over by a Baseball Hall of Fame committee that elected former big league slugger Fred McGriff to Cooperstown on Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022. (AP Photo/Brett Davis, File) (Brett Davis | AP)

One of baseball’s newest Hall of Fame inductees spent some of his most memorable years in a Braves uniform. Fred McGriff was one of the most consistent bats in the majors during his career. He finished his career with a .283 batting average and hit more than 30 home runs 10 times, although only one of those seasons came as a Brave.

“Crime Dog” spent five seasons with Atlanta during their 14-year stint atop the NL East. In 45 playoff games for Atlanta, he slashed .323/.411/.581 with 10 home runs. Those 10 home runs include a memorable shot to open the scoring in Game 1 of the 1995 World Series. McGriff had six hits in that series, helping the Braves win their first championship in Atlanta.

Edith McGuire, Wyomia Tyus and Georgia’s track-and-field stars of the mid-20th century

Wyomia Tyrus of the United States, center, is flanked by her runners-up for the Olympic 100-meter sprint championship following the race in Tokyo, October 16, 1964. At left is Edith McGuire of the United States and at right is Ewa Klobukowska, third. (AP Photo) (AP)

The story of female track-and-field in the middle of the 20th century runs through Georgia. The Atlanta area was fertile ground for the sport’s best to develop with multiple Olympic champions growing up in the area. Many of these women went to HBCUs, especially Tennessee State University, but they never forgot their Georgia roots.

These include Edith McGuire and Wyomia Tyus, who won silver and gold in the 100 meter in Tokyo in 1964. Tyus would set the world record in the 100 meter four years later in Mexico City. During those Games, Tyus protested for human rights by wearing black shorts instead of the team-issued white.

Teresa Edwards

Tulsa Shock interim coach Teresa Edwards against the Phoenix Mercury in a WNBA game Thursday, Sept. 8, 2011, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Paul Connors)) (Paul Connors | AP)

Teresa Edwards’ basketball career mostly predates the WNBA, but her notoriety led to her getting drafted by the Minnesota Lynx at the age of 38.

Edwards first made her name playing for the Lady Bulldogs in the mid-1980s. She helped the Lady Bulldogs reach their first Final Four in 1983 and their first national championship appearance in 1985. She’s one of three players in the program’s history to have her number retired.

She played for and coached the Atlanta Glory of the short-lived American Basketball League. Although the Glory folded after two seasons, the team helped plant the seeds for women’s basketball in Atlanta and led to the Dream in 2008. She later became an assistant coach for the Dream in 2014.

