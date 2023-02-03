Black History Month
DeKalb County removes debris from blighted area

Before (left) and after (right)
Before (left) and after (right)(DeKalb County)
By Alexandra Parker
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 11:09 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - DeKalb County removed debris from the blighted property at 2623 Old Wesley Chapel Rd. Jan. 31 and Feb. 1. The DeKalb County Code Compliance Administration led the clearing.

In Georgia law, a blighted area is “conducive to ill health, transmission of disease, infant mortality, juvenile delinquency, and crime and are detrimental to the public health, safety, morals, or welfare” or “substantially impair or arrest the sound growth of the community, retard the provision of housing accommodations, or constitute an economic or social liability and are a menace to the public health, safety, morals, or welfare in their present condition and use.”

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

