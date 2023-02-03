Dream guard Monique Billings re-signs with team

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta Dream guard Monique Billings has re-signed with the team for the 2023 season.

Billings has spent her entire WNBA career with the Dream. The team selected her 15th overall in the 2018 WNBA Draft and she averaged 19.3 minutes played, 6.2 points, 6.0 rebounds and 0.8 steals per game over six seasons.

General manager Dan Padover said, “we are extremely excited to continue to have Mo in a Dream uniform. Her energy on the court is infectious and her skillset has continued to grow every year with this organization. There are few players in this league that have the effect on a game that Mo has, and we know the intensity in which she plays with will only fuel us as we make our playoff push in 2023.”

Billings plays with Beşiktaş J.K. in the Women’s Basketball Super League in Turkey. She has averaged 14.4 points and 9.3 rebounds in eight games for the Black Eagles. She will be the seventh player to return to the Dream from the 2022 squad.

The Dream’s season begins May 20 at the Dallas Wings. Their home opener is May 28 against the Indiana Fever.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.