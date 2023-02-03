Black History Month
Father, son shot in northeast Atlanta, police say

Double shooting on Lenox Road in northeast Atlanta.
Double shooting on Lenox Road in northeast Atlanta.(Atlanta News First)
By Jennifer Lifsey
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 7:59 AM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Police are investigating a double shooting at an apartment complex in northeast Atlanta.

The Atlanta Police Department confirms a father and son were shot Friday morning on Lenox Road.

Atlanta News First is working to gather more information on this developing story. Stay with us for the latest updates as they become available.

