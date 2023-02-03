Fayetteville man accused of stealing $1.4 million in checks from mailboxes

FAYETTEVILLE, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A Fayetteville man is behind bars after authorities say he stole more than a million dollars in checks from multiple people in metro Atlanta.

Thomas, who asked that we not use his full name, told Atlanta News First he regrets putting a check in a U.S. Postal Service mailbox two weeks ago. He was sending a $5,000 check to his daughter’s school to cover her tuition. He dropped the check into a mailbox outside the Post Office near Roswell Rd and Spalding in Sandy Springs, on Jan. 19.

“In retrospect, it was a poor decision, but I could not do it electronically as I usually do,” Thomas said.

Last week, Thomas got a call from the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office informing him they found his check. Investigators had also arrested Hakeem Lewis, 20. They said he had checks belonging to several people.

“[The detective] described that they had busted somebody with my check, and he mentioned he had a spreadsheet,” recalled Thomas.

According to arrest warrants for Lewis, authorities found 300 pieces of mail belonging to multiple people. The mail included checks totaling $1.4 million dollars.

“He explained to me he had a master copy of the mailboxes and somehow he had procured one,” Thomas said.

Atlanta News First reached out to the Postal Inspection Service several times this week, asking if Lewis was an employee, how he may have gotten a key, and what assurances they could give to customers that their mail is safe. The agency refused to respond to our inquiries.

“We compromise our postal service, there’s a lot of things that depend on it, quite alarming for sure,” said Thomas.

Thomas canceled the check and his account and opened a new one. As for Lewis, he remains in jail charged with theft by possession of stolen mail and at least four counts of identity fraud. That’s just in Fayette County.

