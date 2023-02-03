Firefighters rescue child trapped in elevator shaft at north Buckhead residence
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 4:23 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Firefighters rescued a 2-year-old child who fell down an elevator shaft in a north Buckhead private residence Thursday evening.
Officials confirmed with Atlanta News First that firefighters were called to 830 Kenry Court at approximately 6 p.m. Upon arrival, rescue crews found the child upside-down in the elevator shaft, “pinned between the wall and the elevator car.”
The child was rescued and taken to a local hospital with minor injuries, officials said.
