Firefighters rescue child trapped in elevator shaft at north Buckhead residence

Gordon fell down this elevator shaft and died at a hospital. (Provided by the City of Cincinnati)
By Talgat Almanov
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 4:23 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Firefighters rescued a 2-year-old child who fell down an elevator shaft in a north Buckhead private residence Thursday evening.

Officials confirmed with Atlanta News First that firefighters were called to 830 Kenry Court at approximately 6 p.m. Upon arrival, rescue crews found the child upside-down in the elevator shaft, “pinned between the wall and the elevator car.”

The child was rescued and taken to a local hospital with minor injuries, officials said.

